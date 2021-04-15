UnitedHealth profit nears $5B in Q1

UnitedHealth Group posted nearly $5 billion in profit for the first quarter of 2021 as its UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses continue to grow.

Five things to know:



1. UnitedHealth's revenue grew to $70.2 billion in the three months ended March 31, compared to $64.4 billion in the same period last year.



2. The UnitedHealthcare health insurance division posted revenues of $55.1 billion, up 7.9 percent year over year. UnitedHealthcare attributed the gains to expansion of its community and senior-focused health plans.



3. Optum's first quarter revenues grew to $36.4 billion, up 10.8 percent year over year. The Optum business benefited from growth in the number of people served in value-based payment models and increasing acuity of care services provided, UnitedHealth said.

4. OptumHealth served 99 million people through the end of the first quarter.

5. UnitedHealth ended the first quarter with a $4.9 billion profit, up from $3.4 billion in the same period a year prior.

