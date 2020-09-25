UnitedHealth in talks to buy Illinois pharmacy startup for $300M

UnitedHealth Group is in advanced talks to buy an online Illinois pharmacy startup called DivvyDose for about $300 million, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

DivvyDose was founded by Arvind Movva, MD. It sends customers individually packaged medications with dosage information on each packet.

The discussions aren't final, and a deal may not materialize. UnitedHealth and DivvyDose didn't immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

BCBS of Michigan offers buyouts to 8,500+ employees

First COVID, now Medicare payment cuts will hurt American health care

BCBS insurers reach tentative $2.7B deal over antitrust case

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.