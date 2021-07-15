UnitedHealth CEO: Unknowns of Biogen Alzheimer's drug mean insurer won't yet cover it

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty said the payer needs to see more data on Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug, before it will cover it.

During UnitedHealth's July 15 earnings conference call, Mr. Witty addressed Aduhelm coverage, noting that while he understands members and their families are hoping for coverage progress, there are too many unknowns.

CMO Richard Migliori, MD, said UnitedHealth will be looking toward experts, professional organizations and physicians for guidance.

"We are continuing to develop our clinical policy as well as our ultimate position on coverage, but in doing so, we're looking forward to getting the guidance that we need from Medicare, and also looking at the clinical evidence that comes from the ongoing clinical trials," said Dr. Migliori.