Uninsured rates by state: 2010 vs. 2019
In 2019, 9.2 percent of Americans, or 29.6 million, didn't have health insurance. That's down from 15.5 percent in 2010, before many provisions of the ACA took effect.
The uninsured rates were shared in a recent report from the Census Bureau that's based on data collected from the American Community Survey.
Here is the percent of people who didn't have health insurance by state in 2010 and in 2019:
Alabama
2010: 14.6 percent
2019: 9.7 percent
Alaska
2010: 19.9 percent
2019: 12.2 percent
Arizona:
2010: 16.9 percent
2019: 11.3 percent
Arkansas
2010: 17.5 percent
2019: 9.1 percent
California
2010: 18.5 percent
2019: 7.7 percent
Colorado
2010: 15.9 percent
2019: 8 percent
Connecticut
2010: 9.1 percent
2019: 5.9 percent
Delaware
2010: 9.7 percent
2019: 6.6 percent
District of Columbia
2010: 7.6 percent
2019: 3.5 percent
Florida
2010: 21.3 percent
2019: 13.2 percent
Georgia
2010: 19.7 percent
2019: 13.4 percent
Hawaii
2010: 7.9 percent
2019: 4.2 percent
Idaho
2010: 17.7 percent
2019: 10.8 percent
Illinois
2010: 13.8 percent
2019: 7.4 percent
Indiana
2010: 14.8 percent
2019: 8.7 percent
Iowa
2010: 9.3 percent
2019: 5 percent
Kansas
2010: 13.9 percent
2019: 9.2 percent
Kentucky
2010: 15.3 percent
2019: 6.4 percent
Louisiana
2010: 17.8 percent
2019: 8.9 percent
Maine
2010: 10.1 percent
2019: 8 percent
Maryland
2010: 11.3 percent
2019: 6 percent
Massachusetts
2010: 4.4 percent
2019: 3 percent
Michigan
2010: 12.4 percent
2019: 5.8 percent
Minnesota
2010: 9.1 percent
2019: 4.9 percent
Mississippi
2010: 18.2 percent
2019: 13 percent
Missouri
2010: 13.2 percent
2019: 10 percent
Montana
2010: 17.3 percent
2019: 8.3 percent
Nebraska
2010: 11.5 percent
2019: 8.3 percent
Nevada
2010: 22.6 percent
2019: 11.4 percent
New Hampshire
2010: 11.1 percent
2019: 6.3 percent
New Jersey
2010: 13.2 percent
2019: 7.9 percent
New Mexico
2010: 19.6 percent
2019: 10 percent
New York
2010: 11.9 percent
2019: 5.2 percent
North Carolina
2010: 16.8 percent
2019: 11.3 percent
North Dakota
2010: 9.8 percent
2019: 6.9 percent
Ohio
2010: 12.3 percent
2019: 6.6 percent
Oklahoma
2010: 18.9 percent
2019: 14.3 percent
Oregon
2010: 17.1 percent
2019: 7.2 percent
Pennsylvania
2010: 10.2 percent
2019: 5.8 percent
Rhode Island
2010: 12.2 percent
2019: 4.1 percent
South Carolina
2010: 17.5 percent
2019: 10.8 percent
South Dakota
2010: 12.4 percent
2019: 10.2 percent
Tennessee
2010: 14.4 percent
2019: 10.1 percent
Texas
2010: 23.7 percent
2019: 18.4 percent
Utah
2010: 15.3 percent
2019: 9.7 percent
Vermont
2010: 8 percent
2019: 4.5 percent
Virginia
2010: 13.1 percent
2019: 7.9 percent
Washington
2010: 14.2 percent
2019: 6.6 percent
West Virginia
2010: 14.6 percent
2019: 6.7 percent
Wisconsin
2010: 9.4 percent
2019: 5.7 percent
Wyoming
2010: 14.9 percent
2019: 12.3 percent
