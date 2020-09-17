Uninsured rates by state: 2010 vs. 2019

In 2019, 9.2 percent of Americans, or 29.6 million, didn't have health insurance. That's down from 15.5 percent in 2010, before many provisions of the ACA took effect.

The uninsured rates were shared in a recent report from the Census Bureau that's based on data collected from the American Community Survey. 

Here is the percent of people who didn't have health insurance by state in 2010 and in 2019:

Alabama
2010: 14.6 percent
2019: 9.7 percent 

Alaska
2010: 19.9 percent
2019: 12.2 percent 

Arizona: 
2010: 16.9 percent
2019: 11.3 percent 

Arkansas
2010: 17.5 percent
2019: 9.1 percent

California
2010: 18.5 percent
2019: 7.7 percent

Colorado
2010: 15.9 percent
2019: 8 percent

Connecticut
2010: 9.1 percent
2019: 5.9 percent

Delaware
2010: 9.7 percent 
2019: 6.6 percent

District of Columbia
2010: 7.6 percent
2019: 3.5 percent

Florida
2010: 21.3 percent
2019: 13.2 percent

Georgia
2010: 19.7 percent
2019: 13.4 percent

Hawaii
2010: 7.9 percent
2019: 4.2 percent

Idaho
2010: 17.7 percent
2019: 10.8 percent

Illinois
2010: 13.8 percent
2019: 7.4 percent

Indiana
2010: 14.8 percent 
2019: 8.7 percent

Iowa
2010: 9.3 percent
2019: 5 percent

Kansas
2010: 13.9 percent
2019: 9.2 percent

Kentucky
2010: 15.3 percent
2019: 6.4 percent

Louisiana
2010: 17.8 percent
2019: 8.9 percent

Maine
2010: 10.1 percent
2019: 8 percent

Maryland
2010: 11.3 percent 
2019: 6 percent

Massachusetts
2010: 4.4 percent
2019: 3 percent

Michigan
2010: 12.4 percent
2019: 5.8 percent

Minnesota
2010: 9.1 percent
2019: 4.9 percent

Mississippi
2010: 18.2 percent
2019: 13 percent

Missouri
2010: 13.2 percent
2019: 10 percent

Montana
2010: 17.3 percent
2019: 8.3 percent 

Nebraska
2010: 11.5 percent
2019: 8.3 percent

Nevada
2010: 22.6 percent
2019: 11.4 percent

New Hampshire
2010: 11.1 percent
2019: 6.3 percent

New Jersey
2010: 13.2 percent
2019: 7.9 percent

New Mexico
2010: 19.6 percent
2019: 10 percent

New York
2010: 11.9 percent
2019: 5.2 percent

North Carolina
2010: 16.8 percent
2019: 11.3 percent

North Dakota
2010: 9.8 percent
2019: 6.9 percent 

Ohio
2010: 12.3 percent
2019: 6.6 percent

Oklahoma
2010: 18.9 percent
2019: 14.3 percent

Oregon
2010: 17.1 percent
2019: 7.2 percent

Pennsylvania
2010: 10.2 percent
2019: 5.8 percent

Rhode Island
2010: 12.2 percent
2019: 4.1 percent

South Carolina
2010: 17.5 percent
2019: 10.8 percent

South Dakota
2010: 12.4 percent
2019: 10.2 percent 

Tennessee
2010: 14.4 percent
2019: 10.1 percent

Texas
2010: 23.7 percent
2019: 18.4 percent 

Utah
2010: 15.3 percent
2019: 9.7 percent

Vermont
2010: 8 percent
2019: 4.5 percent

Virginia
2010: 13.1 percent
2019: 7.9 percent

Washington
2010: 14.2 percent
2019: 6.6 percent

West Virginia
2010: 14.6 percent
2019: 6.7 percent

Wisconsin
2010: 9.4 percent
2019: 5.7 percent

Wyoming
2010: 14.9 percent
2019: 12.3 percent 

