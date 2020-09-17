Uninsured rates by state: 2010 vs. 2019

In 2019, 9.2 percent of Americans, or 29.6 million, didn't have health insurance. That's down from 15.5 percent in 2010, before many provisions of the ACA took effect.

The uninsured rates were shared in a recent report from the Census Bureau that's based on data collected from the American Community Survey.

Here is the percent of people who didn't have health insurance by state in 2010 and in 2019:

Alabama

2010: 14.6 percent

2019: 9.7 percent

Alaska

2010: 19.9 percent

2019: 12.2 percent

Arizona:

2010: 16.9 percent

2019: 11.3 percent

Arkansas

2010: 17.5 percent

2019: 9.1 percent



California

2010: 18.5 percent

2019: 7.7 percent



Colorado

2010: 15.9 percent

2019: 8 percent



Connecticut

2010: 9.1 percent

2019: 5.9 percent



Delaware

2010: 9.7 percent

2019: 6.6 percent



District of Columbia

2010: 7.6 percent

2019: 3.5 percent



Florida

2010: 21.3 percent

2019: 13.2 percent



Georgia

2010: 19.7 percent

2019: 13.4 percent



Hawaii

2010: 7.9 percent

2019: 4.2 percent



Idaho

2010: 17.7 percent

2019: 10.8 percent



Illinois

2010: 13.8 percent

2019: 7.4 percent



Indiana

2010: 14.8 percent

2019: 8.7 percent



Iowa

2010: 9.3 percent

2019: 5 percent



Kansas

2010: 13.9 percent

2019: 9.2 percent



Kentucky

2010: 15.3 percent

2019: 6.4 percent



Louisiana

2010: 17.8 percent

2019: 8.9 percent



Maine

2010: 10.1 percent

2019: 8 percent



Maryland

2010: 11.3 percent

2019: 6 percent

Massachusetts

2010: 4.4 percent

2019: 3 percent



Michigan

2010: 12.4 percent

2019: 5.8 percent



Minnesota

2010: 9.1 percent

2019: 4.9 percent



Mississippi

2010: 18.2 percent

2019: 13 percent



Missouri

2010: 13.2 percent

2019: 10 percent



Montana

2010: 17.3 percent

2019: 8.3 percent

Nebraska

2010: 11.5 percent

2019: 8.3 percent



Nevada

2010: 22.6 percent

2019: 11.4 percent



New Hampshire

2010: 11.1 percent

2019: 6.3 percent



New Jersey

2010: 13.2 percent

2019: 7.9 percent



New Mexico

2010: 19.6 percent

2019: 10 percent



New York

2010: 11.9 percent

2019: 5.2 percent



North Carolina

2010: 16.8 percent

2019: 11.3 percent



North Dakota

2010: 9.8 percent

2019: 6.9 percent

Ohio

2010: 12.3 percent

2019: 6.6 percent



Oklahoma

2010: 18.9 percent

2019: 14.3 percent



Oregon

2010: 17.1 percent

2019: 7.2 percent



Pennsylvania

2010: 10.2 percent

2019: 5.8 percent



Rhode Island

2010: 12.2 percent

2019: 4.1 percent



South Carolina

2010: 17.5 percent

2019: 10.8 percent



South Dakota

2010: 12.4 percent

2019: 10.2 percent

Tennessee

2010: 14.4 percent

2019: 10.1 percent



Texas

2010: 23.7 percent

2019: 18.4 percent

Utah

2010: 15.3 percent

2019: 9.7 percent



Vermont

2010: 8 percent

2019: 4.5 percent



Virginia

2010: 13.1 percent

2019: 7.9 percent



Washington

2010: 14.2 percent

2019: 6.6 percent



West Virginia

2010: 14.6 percent

2019: 6.7 percent



Wisconsin

2010: 9.4 percent

2019: 5.7 percent



Wyoming

2010: 14.9 percent

2019: 12.3 percent

View the full report here.

