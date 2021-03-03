U of Houston, Humana partner on value-based care training

The University of Houston and Humana launched an online training program for providers to learn about value-based care, the organizations said March 3.

The Value-based Care Specialization online program has six courses and a capstone project. Program participants can earn a certificate for each course separately, or complete all six for the specialization designation. The program is open to the public but is suggested for students, physicians, nurses, healthcare professionals, social workers and pharmacists.

The program will be offered through the organizations' collaborative, called the Humana Integrated Health System Sciences Institute.

