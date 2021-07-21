Thousands of Humana members' information posted online in hack

Personal information and medical data of over 6,000 Humana members was posted to an online database.

CyberNews reported the data leak July 20, noting Humana has yet to confirm whether or not the information is theirs.

The leaked information contains contact information — including emails and addresses — as well as medical data that includes links to items like X-rays and document scans. Also included is information on Medicare Advantage plans.

Humana announced in March that 65,000 members had their information compromised, WILX News 10 reported.

It is unclear whether the July 20 database posting is connected, but much of the data comes from 2019 — prior to the breach announced in March.