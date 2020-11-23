The CEOs of the nation's 5 largest payers
Here are the CEOs of the five largest health insurers in the U.S.:
Editor's note: The ranking of largest health insurers comes from data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners cited by Insurance Business America.
1. UnitedHealth Group
CEO: David Wichmann, since 2017
2. Kaiser Foundation
CEO: Greg Adams, since 2019
3. Anthem
CEO: Gail Boudreaux, since 2017
4. Humana
CEO: Bruce Broussard, since 2011
5. CVS Health
Outgoing CEO: Larry Merlo, since 2011
New CEO: Karen Lynch, effective Feb. 1, 2021
More articles on payers:
UnitedHealth: Move routine imaging out of hospital, lower spending by 62%
5 things to know about Evernorth, Cigna's health services unit
6 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.