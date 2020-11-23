The CEOs of the nation's 5 largest payers

Here are the CEOs of the five largest health insurers in the U.S.:

Editor's note: The ranking of largest health insurers comes from data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners cited by Insurance Business America.

1. UnitedHealth Group

CEO: David Wichmann, since 2017

2. Kaiser Foundation

CEO: Greg Adams, since 2019

3. Anthem

CEO: Gail Boudreaux, since 2017

4. Humana

CEO: Bruce Broussard, since 2011

5. CVS Health

Outgoing CEO: Larry Merlo, since 2011

New CEO: Karen Lynch, effective Feb. 1, 2021

