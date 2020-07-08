Texas insurance department creates team to resolve health plan complaints

The Texas Department of Insurance is putting together a new team that will be tasked with addressing issues involving health insurance, the department said July 2.

The team, called the Health Market Actions Section, will work across the agency to ensure consumer protections are followed.

"Texas consumers should be able to rely on their health insurance," Texas Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan said in a news release. "This team will monitor all available information — from complaints to audits to lawsuits — to make sure we identify and resolve issues as early as possible."

The new team comes more than a year after news broke that the department was facing a massive backlog of mediation requests from residents concerned with surprise medical bills. Increased media coverage and updated mediation regulation in the state for surprise medical bills led to thousands of Texas residents seeking assistance from state insurance officials in 2019.

