Saint Francis Healthcare launches health plan

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System debuted a direct contracting health option Aug. 17.

The health plan, called Saint Francis Health Plans, will be available to employers with at least five employees. It will be in network with all Saint Francis providers and other regional healthcare providers.

In addition to health benefits, Saint Francis Health Plans will offer care management. Preventive care received from in-network providers will be covered by the plan with no additional out-of-pocket costs.

