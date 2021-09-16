Record-setting 12.2 million covered through federal, state marketplaces

The Department of Health and Human Services announced a series of broken records tied to public health insurance in a Sept. 15 news release.

A record-setting 12.2 million people are enrolled in coverage through state or federal marketplaces, according to the announcement. More than 2.8 million of those enrollees enrolled in coverage during the 2021 special enrollment period.

The announcement tied high enrollment to savings, as 90 percent of special enrollment period enrollees saved money on premiums due to tax credits, with nearly half of new members having access to premiums less than $10 a month. Existing users saved an average of $67 per month.

Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program enrollment also hit a record high as of April 2021 at 82.3 million beneficiaries. Enrollment is up 11.6 million since February 2020.