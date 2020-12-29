Prime Therapeutics sends incorrect mailings to Boeing health plan members

Pharmacy benefits manager Prime Therapeutics notified Boeing group health plan members of a privacy breach that involved incorrect mailings of medical information, according to a Dec. 28 news release.

On Dec. 2, Prime became aware of a possible privacy breach after letters about prescription drug changes were mailed to incorrect addresses. Prime attributed the privacy incident to a manual mailing error. The error was identified and addressed shortly after the letters were sent out, Prime said.

The letters, which were mailed Nov. 30, may have included members' first and last names, prescriptions or new prescriptions. The privacy breach didn't include other medical information, Social Security numbers or financial information.

There isn't any evidence that the information has been misused, Prime said. The number of Boeing health plan members affected by the breach wasn't disclosed.



