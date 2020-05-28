Penn Medicine launches virtual mental health service for front-line employees

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and UnitedHealth Group have partnered to launch a digital mental health program called Cobalt.

Cobalt provides virtual mental health services for healthcare workers. The platform connects Penn employees with mental health and wellness content, live groups and individual virtual mental healthcare services.

Cecilia Livesey, MD, creator of Cobalt and chief of integrated psychiatric services in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, said in a May 28 news release that "the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of front-line workers will be felt for many years to come. Cobalt is designed to reduce the friction and stigma in accessing mental healthcare and provide timely and targeted support and treatment."

All Penn Medicine employees can access Cobalt, and the organizations have plans to further scale the platform.

