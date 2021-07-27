Patients prefer sharing insurance data, survey says

Across the board, patients are requesting their data be more accessible to themselves and their providers — including insurance information.

Survey results published July 27 by The Pew Charitable Trusts found that insurance and billing information ranked in the top 10 of categories that patients wanted access to.

Eighty-four percent of respondents wanted access to the information, with 7 percent not wanting access. Nine percent had no preference.

Almost half (48 percent) of respondents also supported insurance and billing information being shared between providers or clinicians. A third (33 percent) did not support provider-to-provider insurance data-sharing, while 19 percent had no preference.

Respondents generally prefered app or digital viewing of data, with a strong preference for programs preapproved by providers or certification boards.

The pandemic has driven data transparency and the sharing of information, with 46 percent of respondents more likely to support data-sharing due to the pandemic, according to the survey.