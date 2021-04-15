Oscar names president of medical group

Oscar Health announced Okiki Louis, MD, will be the president of Oscar Medical Group, effective April 26.

Dr. Louis, who is currently vice president of medical operations at Concentra, will oversee Oscar's virtual urgent care as well as its primary care practice.

Prior to Concentra, Dr. Louis was an urgent care physician at WellStar Health in Marietta, Ga., and an emergency medicine physician, according to an April 14 press release.

She will be seceding Neil Parikh, MD, president of OMG since 2019.

More articles on payers:

Lawsuit accuses BCBS of Massachusetts of systematically allowing overpayments

Nurse sues Highmark, accuses insurer of failing to pay OT

Ohio names 6 insurers to manage state’s $20B Medicaid contracts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.