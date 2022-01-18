Oscar Health notifies members of data breach: 5 things to know

Oscar Health announced that a vendor printing issue may have led to the mishandling of member information, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

Five things to know:

1. Oscar Health discovered Nov. 23 that mailings with sensitive member information were incorrectly sent to other Oscar Health members.

2. The mailings were sent to members between Oct. 28 and Nov. 16.

3. Mishandled information included member names, Oscar ID numbers, provider information, claim numbers, plan name and affiliation, and procedure or service details.

4. The payer does not believe any member information was misused, but issued the statement "out of an abundance of caution."

5. The payer has since addressed the issue with its vendor and sent mailings to the correct members. Oscar Health has also notified members affected by the error.