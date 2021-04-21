Oscar Health launches technology business: 3 things to know

Oscar Health now has a technology platform called +Oscar, the health insurance startup said April 20.

Three things to know:

1. +Oscar will be led by Meghan Joyce. Ms. Joyce joined Oscar in 2019 and has overseen its virtual primary care offerings and a co-branded Cigna + Oscar health plan for small businesses.

2. +Oscar will be a standalone business marketed to payers and providers. Providers can use +Oscar's data analytics and insights to better manage patient care and improve value-based initiatives, the company said.

3. Payers can use the technology to improve customer experiences. Additionally, +Oscar will be able to help provider-sponsored and regional health plans lower administrative costs, Oscar said in its news release.

Read more here.

