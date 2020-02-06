Oregon Medicaid insurer warns members of data breach at third-party vendor

Health Share of Oregon, one of the state's largest Medicaid providers, began notifying members Feb. 5 that a computer storing their information was stolen from a third-party vendor.

GridWorks, which provides non-emergency medical transportation for Health Share members, said that a computer was stolen after a break-in on Nov. 18, 2019. Health Share said that the person who stole the computer is unknown and that it is unclear if member information has been accessed.

Member information that was stored on the stolen computer included names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and Health Share identification numbers. No health information was exposed.

Since the incident, Health Share is now committed to expanding annual audits with its contractors, enhancing training policies and ensuring the transmission of patient information is kept to a minimum.

