Optum's growth and operations in Q1: 10 numbers to know

Optum saw its revenue and customer base grow in the first quarter of 2021 as the company continues to expand.

Ten numbers to know:

1. Optum's revenue grew to $36.4 billion in the first quarter, up from $32.8 billion the year prior.

2. OptumHealth served 99 million people at the end of the first quarter, compared to 96 million people a year prior.

3. OptumRx filled 329 million prescriptions in the first quarter of this year, down from 339 million last year.

4. Optum is on track to add 10,000 physicians in 2021, executives said during a first-quarter earnings call April 15. Optum now has 56,000 affiliated, contracted and employed physicians.

5. OptumCare serves 4 million patients in accountable care arrangements, and 2 million are under fully capitated arrangements.

