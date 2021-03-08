Optum, Atrius Health deal: 9 numbers to know

UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atrius Health, a 715-physician group based in Newton, Mass., March 1.

Here are eight others numbers to know about the deal and related information:

1. Atrius physicians care for 745,000 patients, or 1 in 10 people in Massachusetts, according to Bloomberg.

2. Atrius' 30 locations will join UnitedHealth's growing network of physician practices.

3. Currently, OptumCare employs or is affiliated with more than 50,000 physicians and 1,400 clinics, and expects to add 10,000 physicians this year.

4. The deal expands UnitedHealth's physician presence in Massachusetts. In 2018, UnitedHealth's Optum unit closed its $28 million acquisition of Worcester, Mass.-based Reliant Medical Group, which had about 500 physicians. Financial terms of the Atrius deal haven't been disclosed.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealthcare's $100M lawsuit against medical labs moves forward

Highmark becomes 4th largest Blue plan with HealthNow deal

Oscar Health shares start trading today: 3 things to know



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.