Ohio names 6 insurers to manage state's $20B Medicaid contracts

The Ohio Department of Medicaid contracted with six commercial insurers to manage the state's $20 billion managed care program.

The six partners are UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Molina Healthcare, AmeriHealth Caritas, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and CareSource, according to an April 9 press release.

The managed care selection will begin covering nearly 3 million members in early 2022, pending the signing of contracts, the statement read.

