North Carolina slaps Humana with fine over out-of-network, emergency coverage

The North Carolina Department of Insurance has fined Humana $630,000 for numerous violations related to health insurance, according to a July 29 news release.

The payer's violations included subjecting members to out-of-network costs when in-network providers were not available, and failing to pay for emergency services.

Humana has agreed to pay the fine as well as an additional $227,205.94 to its members.

"Health insurance policyholders need to know what is covered and not covered under their policies," North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in the statement. "I expect health insurers to do the right thing when it comes to paying claims."