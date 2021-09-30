Michigan Medicine, St. Joseph Mercy Health System partner with Lansing health plan to expand Medicare access

A new partnership among Michigan Medicine, St. Joseph Mercy Health System — both based in Ann Arbor — and Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan is expanding Medicare Advantage options in two Michigan counties.

Named UM Health + St. Joe's Advantage, the plan launches Oct. 15, coinciding with the start of the 2022 open enrollment period, according to MLive.

The partnership means patients have access to Michigan Medicine providers and St. Joseph Mercy primary and specialist care.

"The partnership with Physicians Health Plan and the addition of this new Medicare Advantage plan represents an important next step in which we continue to improve access to high quality care in our communities," David Miller, MD, president of UM Health, the clinical branch of Michigan Medicine, said in a statement to MLive.