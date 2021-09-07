Metros with the highest uninsured rates, by state

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas has the highest uninsured rate at 35.7 percent when compared to other metro areas in the U.S., according to a ranking from 24/7 Wall St.

The ranking, published Sept. 4, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau on the share of uninsured residents in each metro area who didn't qualify for Medicare. Four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont — only have one metro area, so those had the highest uninsured rate as a default.

Here are the metro areas with the highest uninsured rates, ranked by state:

Alabama: Gadsden
Uninsured rate: 16 percent
State uninsured rate: 11.7 percent 

Alaska: Anchorage 
Uninsured rate: 12.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.9 percent 

Arizona: Yuma
Uninsured rate: 17.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.6 percent 

Arkansas: Hot Springs
Uninsured rate: 14.5 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.9 percent

California: Merced
Uninsured rate: 13.2 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.9 percent 

Colorado: Grand Junction
Uninsured rate: 12.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 9.3 percent 

Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
Uninsured rate: 10.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 7 percent 

Delaware: Dover (only available metro)
Uninsured rate: 10.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.1 percent 

Florida: Sebastian-Vero Beach
Uninsured rate: 19.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 16.3 percent 

Georgia: Gainesville
Uninsured rate: 21.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 15.5 percent 

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina
Uninsured rate: 7.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 5 percent 

Idaho: Twin Falls
Uninsured rate: 15.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 12.8 percent 

Illinois: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.6 percent 

Indiana: Elkhart-Goshen
Uninsured rate: 18.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.3 percent

Iowa: Iowa City
Uninsured rate: 8.7 percent
State uninsured rate: 6 percent 

Kansas: Wichita
Uninsured rate: 12.1 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.9 percent 

Kentucky: Bowling Green
Uninsured rate: 8.5 percent
State uninsured rate: 7.7 percent

Louisiana: Alexandria
Uninsured rate: 11.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.5 percent

Maine: Bangor
Uninsured rate: 11.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.1 percent 

Maryland: Salisbury
Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 6.9 percent 

Massachusetts: Barnstable Town
Uninsured rate: 4.1 percent
State uninsured rate: 3.5 percent

Michigan: Niles
Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 6.9 percent

Minnesota: Rochester
Uninsured rate: 6.6 percent 
State uninsured rate: 5.8 percent

Mississippi: Hattiesburg
Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 15.4 percent

Missouri: Joplin
Uninsured rate: 17.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 12 percent

Montana: Great Falls
Uninsured rate: 8.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.2 percent 

Nebraska: Grand Island
Uninsured rate: 12.5 percent
State uninsured rate: 9.8 percent

Nevada: Carson City
Uninsured rate: 18.7 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.4 percent 

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua (only available metro)
Uninsured rate: 7.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 7.6 percent

New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton
Uninsured rate: 10.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 9.2 percent

New Mexico: Farmington
Uninsured rate: 16.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 12 percent

New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City
Uninsured rate: 7.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 6.1 percent

North Carolina: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton
Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.4 percent

North Dakota: Fargo
Uninsured rate: 5.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.1 percent

Ohio: Mansfield
Uninsured rate: 9 percent
State uninsured rate: 7.8 percent

Oklahoma: Enid
Uninsured rate: 16.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 16.8 percent 

Oregon: Grants Pass
Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.6 percent

Pennsylvania: Lancaster
Uninsured rate: 13.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 7 percent

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick (only available metro)
Uninsured rate: 4.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 4.8 percent

South Carolina: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach
Uninsured rate: 18.2 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.2 percent

South Dakota: Rapid City
Uninsured rate: 12.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 12.2 percent

Tennessee: Morristown
Uninsured rate: 15.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 12.1 percent

Texas: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
Uninsured rate: 35.7 percent
State uninsured rate: 20.8 percent

Utah: St. George
Uninsured rate: 18.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.8 percent

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington (only available metro)
Uninsured rate: 4.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 5.6 percent

Virginia: Harrisonburg
Uninsured rate: 10.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 9.3 percent

Washington: Yakima
Uninsured rate: 15.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 7.7 percent

West Virginia: Weirton-Steubenville
Uninsured rate: 11 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.3 percent

Wisconsin: Eau Claire
Uninsured rate: 8.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 6.8 percent

Wyoming: Casper
Uninsured rate: 14.5 percent
State uninsured rate: 14.8 percent

