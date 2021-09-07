Metros with the highest uninsured rates, by state

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas has the highest uninsured rate at 35.7 percent when compared to other metro areas in the U.S., according to a ranking from 24/7 Wall St.

The ranking, published Sept. 4, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau on the share of uninsured residents in each metro area who didn't qualify for Medicare. Four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont — only have one metro area, so those had the highest uninsured rate as a default.



Here are the metro areas with the highest uninsured rates, ranked by state:

Alabama: Gadsden

Uninsured rate: 16 percent

State uninsured rate: 11.7 percent

Alaska: Anchorage

Uninsured rate: 12.9 percent

State uninsured rate: 13.9 percent

Arizona: Yuma

Uninsured rate: 17.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 13.6 percent

Arkansas: Hot Springs

Uninsured rate: 14.5 percent

State uninsured rate: 10.9 percent



California: Merced

Uninsured rate: 13.2 percent

State uninsured rate: 8.9 percent

Colorado: Grand Junction

Uninsured rate: 12.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 9.3 percent

Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Uninsured rate: 10.6 percent

State uninsured rate: 7 percent

Delaware: Dover (only available metro)

Uninsured rate: 10.9 percent

State uninsured rate: 8.1 percent

Florida: Sebastian-Vero Beach

Uninsured rate: 19.9 percent

State uninsured rate: 16.3 percent

Georgia: Gainesville

Uninsured rate: 21.6 percent

State uninsured rate: 15.5 percent

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

Uninsured rate: 7.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 5 percent

Idaho: Twin Falls

Uninsured rate: 15.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 12.8 percent

Illinois: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 8.6 percent

Indiana: Elkhart-Goshen

Uninsured rate: 18.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 10.3 percent

Iowa: Iowa City

Uninsured rate: 8.7 percent

State uninsured rate: 6 percent

Kansas: Wichita

Uninsured rate: 12.1 percent

State uninsured rate: 10.9 percent

Kentucky: Bowling Green

Uninsured rate: 8.5 percent

State uninsured rate: 7.7 percent

Louisiana: Alexandria

Uninsured rate: 11.8 percent

State uninsured rate: 10.5 percent

Maine: Bangor

Uninsured rate: 11.8 percent

State uninsured rate: 10.1 percent

Maryland: Salisbury

Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 6.9 percent

Massachusetts: Barnstable Town

Uninsured rate: 4.1 percent

State uninsured rate: 3.5 percent

Michigan: Niles

Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 6.9 percent

Minnesota: Rochester

Uninsured rate: 6.6 percent

State uninsured rate: 5.8 percent

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent

State uninsured rate: 15.4 percent

Missouri: Joplin

Uninsured rate: 17.8 percent

State uninsured rate: 12 percent

Montana: Great Falls

Uninsured rate: 8.6 percent

State uninsured rate: 10.2 percent

Nebraska: Grand Island

Uninsured rate: 12.5 percent

State uninsured rate: 9.8 percent

Nevada: Carson City

Uninsured rate: 18.7 percent

State uninsured rate: 13.4 percent

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua (only available metro)

Uninsured rate: 7.9 percent

State uninsured rate: 7.6 percent

New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton

Uninsured rate: 10.8 percent

State uninsured rate: 9.2 percent

New Mexico: Farmington

Uninsured rate: 16.3 percent

State uninsured rate: 12 percent

New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Uninsured rate: 7.9 percent

State uninsured rate: 6.1 percent

North Carolina: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent

State uninsured rate: 13.4 percent

North Dakota: Fargo

Uninsured rate: 5.6 percent

State uninsured rate: 8.1 percent

Ohio: Mansfield

Uninsured rate: 9 percent

State uninsured rate: 7.8 percent

Oklahoma: Enid

Uninsured rate: 16.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 16.8 percent

Oregon: Grants Pass

Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent

State uninsured rate: 8.6 percent

Pennsylvania: Lancaster

Uninsured rate: 13.3 percent

State uninsured rate: 7 percent

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick (only available metro)

Uninsured rate: 4.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 4.8 percent

South Carolina: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Uninsured rate: 18.2 percent

State uninsured rate: 13.2 percent

South Dakota: Rapid City

Uninsured rate: 12.8 percent

State uninsured rate: 12.2 percent

Tennessee: Morristown

Uninsured rate: 15.3 percent

State uninsured rate: 12.1 percent

Texas: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission

Uninsured rate: 35.7 percent

State uninsured rate: 20.8 percent

Utah: St. George

Uninsured rate: 18.4 percent

State uninsured rate: 10.8 percent

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington (only available metro)

Uninsured rate: 4.3 percent

State uninsured rate: 5.6 percent

Virginia: Harrisonburg

Uninsured rate: 10.3 percent

State uninsured rate: 9.3 percent

Washington: Yakima

Uninsured rate: 15.8 percent

State uninsured rate: 7.7 percent

West Virginia: Weirton-Steubenville

Uninsured rate: 11 percent

State uninsured rate: 8.3 percent

Wisconsin: Eau Claire

Uninsured rate: 8.8 percent

State uninsured rate: 6.8 percent

Wyoming: Casper

Uninsured rate: 14.5 percent

State uninsured rate: 14.8 percent