Metros with the highest uninsured rates, by state

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas has the highest uninsured rate at 35.7 percent when compared to other metro areas in the U.S., according to a ranking from 24/7 Wall St.
The ranking, published Sept. 4, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau on the share of uninsured residents in each metro area who didn't qualify for Medicare. Four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont — only have one metro area, so those had the highest uninsured rate as a default.
Here are the metro areas with the highest uninsured rates, ranked by state:
Alabama: Gadsden
Uninsured rate: 16 percent
State uninsured rate: 11.7 percent
Alaska: Anchorage
Uninsured rate: 12.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.9 percent
Arizona: Yuma
Uninsured rate: 17.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.6 percent
Arkansas: Hot Springs
Uninsured rate: 14.5 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.9 percent
California: Merced
Uninsured rate: 13.2 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.9 percent
Colorado: Grand Junction
Uninsured rate: 12.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 9.3 percent
Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
Uninsured rate: 10.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 7 percent
Delaware: Dover (only available metro)
Uninsured rate: 10.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.1 percent
Florida: Sebastian-Vero Beach
Uninsured rate: 19.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 16.3 percent
Georgia: Gainesville
Uninsured rate: 21.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 15.5 percent
Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina
Uninsured rate: 7.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 5 percent
Idaho: Twin Falls
Uninsured rate: 15.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 12.8 percent
Illinois: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.6 percent
Indiana: Elkhart-Goshen
Uninsured rate: 18.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.3 percent
Iowa: Iowa City
Uninsured rate: 8.7 percent
State uninsured rate: 6 percent
Kansas: Wichita
Uninsured rate: 12.1 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.9 percent
Kentucky: Bowling Green
Uninsured rate: 8.5 percent
State uninsured rate: 7.7 percent
Louisiana: Alexandria
Uninsured rate: 11.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.5 percent
Maine: Bangor
Uninsured rate: 11.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.1 percent
Maryland: Salisbury
Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 6.9 percent
Massachusetts: Barnstable Town
Uninsured rate: 4.1 percent
State uninsured rate: 3.5 percent
Michigan: Niles
Uninsured rate: 9.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 6.9 percent
Minnesota: Rochester
Uninsured rate: 6.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 5.8 percent
Mississippi: Hattiesburg
Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 15.4 percent
Missouri: Joplin
Uninsured rate: 17.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 12 percent
Montana: Great Falls
Uninsured rate: 8.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.2 percent
Nebraska: Grand Island
Uninsured rate: 12.5 percent
State uninsured rate: 9.8 percent
Nevada: Carson City
Uninsured rate: 18.7 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.4 percent
New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua (only available metro)
Uninsured rate: 7.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 7.6 percent
New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton
Uninsured rate: 10.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 9.2 percent
New Mexico: Farmington
Uninsured rate: 16.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 12 percent
New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City
Uninsured rate: 7.9 percent
State uninsured rate: 6.1 percent
North Carolina: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton
Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.4 percent
North Dakota: Fargo
Uninsured rate: 5.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.1 percent
Ohio: Mansfield
Uninsured rate: 9 percent
State uninsured rate: 7.8 percent
Oklahoma: Enid
Uninsured rate: 16.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 16.8 percent
Oregon: Grants Pass
Uninsured rate: 16.6 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.6 percent
Pennsylvania: Lancaster
Uninsured rate: 13.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 7 percent
Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick (only available metro)
Uninsured rate: 4.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 4.8 percent
South Carolina: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach
Uninsured rate: 18.2 percent
State uninsured rate: 13.2 percent
South Dakota: Rapid City
Uninsured rate: 12.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 12.2 percent
Tennessee: Morristown
Uninsured rate: 15.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 12.1 percent
Texas: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
Uninsured rate: 35.7 percent
State uninsured rate: 20.8 percent
Utah: St. George
Uninsured rate: 18.4 percent
State uninsured rate: 10.8 percent
Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington (only available metro)
Uninsured rate: 4.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 5.6 percent
Virginia: Harrisonburg
Uninsured rate: 10.3 percent
State uninsured rate: 9.3 percent
Washington: Yakima
Uninsured rate: 15.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 7.7 percent
West Virginia: Weirton-Steubenville
Uninsured rate: 11 percent
State uninsured rate: 8.3 percent
Wisconsin: Eau Claire
Uninsured rate: 8.8 percent
State uninsured rate: 6.8 percent
Wyoming: Casper
Uninsured rate: 14.5 percent
State uninsured rate: 14.8 percent