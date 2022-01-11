Mental health, obesity prevention benefits added to ACA plans for women, children

The Health Resources and Services Administration is expanding ACA preventive care and screening coverage for women and children, HHS announced Jan. 11.

For the first time, some payers and group health plans must cover double electric breast pumps without a copay or deductible. The move also covers counseling for women aged 40-60 who have a normal or overweight body mass index.

For children, the HRSA update now adds screening for suicide risk to its depression screening category for children age 12 to 21. Additionally, the update includes expanded coverage for assessing risks of cardiac arrest and hepatitis B infection.

