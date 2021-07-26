'Medicare for All' rallies take place in 50 cities across the country

Hundreds participated in "Medicare for All" marches in 50 cities across the U.S. July 24.

In Chicago, more than 100 people marched from the city's Maggie Daley Park to the Federal Plaza to draw support for a single-payer healthcare system, local news station WGN reported.

"If you get injured outside of your predetermined healthcare network, you have to pay for it all. Where's the freedom in that?" protester Tim Lively told the news outlet.

In Washington, D.C., protesters outside the Capitol told ABC News that a single-payer system would save thousands of lives and taxpayers billions of dollars.

Regarding a Medicare for All House bill that has stalled in committee, the group said, "If these demands are not met on or before Saturday, Aug. 6, 2021, we the Medicare For All movement will file a human rights violation complaint with the United Nations."