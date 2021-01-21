Medicare drug plan Star Ratings: 12 measures to know for 2022

CMS will use 12 measures to calculate its 2022 Star Ratings for Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, which the agency outlined Jan. 15.

CMS ranks Medicare Part D plans on a quality scale of one to five stars, with five representing excellent performance and one reflecting poor performance. To assign stars, Medicare analyzes how health plans perform on certain measures. At the contract level, CMS only includes the measure if numeric value scores are available for both the current year and prior years.

The 12 measures that will be used to calculate the 2022 Star Ratings for Medicare Part D plans are below. Several of the values aren't included in the Categorical Adjustment Index, which CMS introduced in 2017 to account for how socioeconomic factors affect Star Ratings.

1. Call center — foreign language interpreter and text-based telecommunication availability

2. Complaints about the drug plan

3. Members choosing to leave the plan

4. Drug plan quality improvement

5. Rating of drug plan

6. Getting needed prescription drugs

7. Medicare's Plan Finder price accuracy

8. Medication adherence for diabetes medications

9. Medication adherence for hypertension (renin angiotensin system antagonists)

10. Medication adherence for cholesterol (statins)

11. Medication therapy management program completion rate for comprehensive medication reviews

12. Statin use in persons with diabetes

View a full list of the measures here.



