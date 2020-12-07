Medicaid work requirements head to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will decide if Medicaid work requirements supported by the White House should be upheld, according to The New York Times.

The Supreme Court said Dec. 4 it will hear the case Azar v. Gresham, No. 20-37. The case concerns rules in Arkansas and New Hampshire that required residents in those states to work, volunteer or train for a job to qualify for Medicaid. In February, a three-judge panel of a federal appeals court in Washington unanimously struck down the requirements, according to the Times.

The court said HHS' approval of the work requirements didn't consider how it would help poor Americans access health insurance through Medicaid. However, proponents of the work requirements say they give states flexibility to try new initiatives and create more sustainable programs.

The Supreme Court will take up the case early next year. The issue could become irrelevant if President-elect Joe Biden moves to end the requirements.

