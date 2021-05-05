Medicaid expansion improving hospital finances, research shows

Expansion of Medicaid benefits has reduced uncompensated care costs, a study published in Medical Care Research and Review shows.

Researchers from the Colorado School of Public Health on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora studied the effects of Medicaid expansion by examining data from both the Internal Revenue Service and CMS, according to a press release.

While studying the state-level effect of Medicaid expansion on hospital finances, researchers found that uncompensated care costs had declined 32 percent from 2013, which was a year prior to the expansion.

Based on IRS data, expansion reduced nonprofit hospital costs by 2 percentage points and 0.83 percentage points based on CMS data.

To date, 12 states have not offered expanded Medicaid benefits, according to the press release.

