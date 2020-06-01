Kentucky awards $8B in Medicaid contracts: 4 things to know

Five healthcare companies were awarded contracts to manage Kentucky's Medicaid health plan, Gov. Andy Beshear said May 29.

Here are four things to know:

1. The five winners are Aetna, Humana, Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealthcare and WellCare. Anthem and Passport Health Plan are among the insurers that lost their bids.



2. Aetna was also selected to manage benefits for children in Kentucky's foster care program and the Department for Juvenile Justice.

3. The contracts are worth $8 billion a year, and cover about 1.4 million people, according to the Courier Journal.

4. The contracts include a focus on quality measures, increased transparency, strengthened reporting and oversight requirements, and pharmacy program changes, according to state officials.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth CEO questioned on network, reimbursement changes by lawmaker

Payment 'recalibration' ahead for insurers, BCBS Association exec says

Highmark BCBS premium notice error sparks state action

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.