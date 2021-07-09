Iowa Medicaid officials seek 3rd managed care organization

Iowa Medicaid officials will begin accepting applications in December for a third managed care organization to join its Medicaid program, according to Iowa Public Radio.

The state's current MCOs are Amerigroup and Iowa Total Care. Both payers joined the state on July 1, 2019, one day after UnitedHealthcare officially left, the article said.

It's been five years since Iowa moved its Medicaid program from a state-run system to one led by private out-of-state insurance companies. The $5 billion program serves 700,000 residents with low incomes and disabilities.