Insurance manager fined $1M for selling illegal plans in Washington

Washington insurance officials fined Aliera Healthcare, an Atlanta-based healthcare company, for selling illegal health insurance, according to a Nov. 24 press release.

Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler's office issued a $1 million fine against Aliera. The fine comes after a state order in May 2019 instructed Delaware-based healthcare-sharing ministry Trinity HealthShare and Aliera, Trinity's administrator, to stop selling health insurance in Washington. Aliera appealed the order, but it was upheld Nov. 13.

Aliera has 90 days to appeal the fine.

More articles on payers:

Cigna leadership used covert tactics to 'blow up' $48B Anthem deal, lawsuit claims

UnitedHealthcare delays coding changes for lab tests

UnitedHealth has new chief legal officer: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.