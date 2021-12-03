Independence Health Group tops $60M investment in BCBS-partnered digital health firm

Philadelphia-based Independence Health Group is leading a $60 million investment in New York City-based Quartet Health to grow its mental health screening offerings to providers.

Quartet Health is contracted by insurers as a service for physicians, who use it to screen patients for mental health conditions, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Currently, Quartet Health serves five Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates nationwide, and is now growing under Independence Health Group, which owns Independence Blue Cross and AmeriHealth among other subsidiaries.

The expanded partnership builds on a February announcement that the two companies would collaborate on a whole person health initiative in Pennsylvania.

Now, the Independence Health Group will further leverage Quartet Health's data and analytics to identify patient mental health needs and track treatment success, according to a Dec. 2 news release from Independence.