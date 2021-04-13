Illinois to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers

HHS announced that Illinois will be the first state to provide an extension of Medicaid coverage for new mothers throughout the entire first year after delivery.

According to the April 12 announcement, the extension, which was approved by CMS, aims to close the gap in coverage women in Medicaid experience during the first six months postpartum.

Illinois projects that 2,500 women will receive 12 months of continuous Medicaid coverage under the extension annually, the statement read.

The extension of Medicaid benefits, effective April 12, will last through December 2025.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealthCare gets new CEO

Lawsuit accuses BCBS of Massachusetts of systematically allowing overpayments

Nurse sues Highmark, accuses insurer of failing to pay OT

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.