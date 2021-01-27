Humana to open 100+ Medicare centers by 2023

Humana is on track to open more than 100 Medicare centers by 2023 through its Partners in Primary Care business, the insurer said Jan. 26.

Partners in Primary Care is a payer-agnostic unit of Humana. The centers focus on providing care to about 57,000 patients who have Medicare Advantage and original Medicare coverage. The centers are generally located in underserved areas that have lacked access to primary care for seniors on Medicare.

All of the centers are staffed by physicians and care teams that specialize in caring for seniors. The physicians work on creating care plans for patients, including help for patients with social, behavioral and financial needs. Virtual visits are also offered to patients.

In 2021, Humana plans to open up to 20 centers. They will include Humana's first centers in Atlanta and expansions in Las Vegas, Houston and Louisiana. Humana opened 15 centers in 2020. The planned centers will bring the total number of primary care centers to nearly 80 across nine states.

