Humana's Primary Care Organization names CMO

Humana appointed Vivek Garg, MD, as CMO of its Primary Care Organization, which includes CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers.

Dr. Garg will primarily lead the organization's physician team and care models for older adults, according to an Oct. 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Before joining Humana, Dr. Garg served as CMO of CareMore and Aspire Health. He also held leadership positions at Oscar Health and One Medical Group.

"I was drawn to this position not only for its innovative approach to care delivery, but also for the opportunity to work side-by-side with the organization's care teams, whose commitment to caring for seniors holistically and proactively, especially during this difficult pandemic, is inspiring," Dr. Garg said. "CenterWell and Conviva continue to set new standards for senior-focused primary care, bringing together value-based care, a comprehensive and holistic team approach, and Humana's unique senior-focused ecosystem, especially for our most underserved seniors nationally."