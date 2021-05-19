Humana's population health program sees fewer 'unhealthy days' even during pandemic

Humana Medicare Advantage members managed to maintain their overall health in 2020 even in the midst of a pandemic, according to the payer's Bold Goal Progress Report released earlier this week.

Humana's "Bold Goal" initiative, which began in 2015, utilizes a "Healthy Days" tracking tool to measure mental and physical population health across 16 U.S. communities.

"Our members who had been engaged with us had no more unhealthy days than the year prior," the payer said. "Humana Medicare Advantage members maintained overall health-related quality of life in 2020, while experiencing more physically 'Healthy Days.'"

Humana conducted over 6 million screenings for health-related social needs in 2020, according to the report.

