Humana indefinitely delays in-person return to offices, instates booster requirement

Humana is indefinitely postponing a return to in-person work for employees around the country as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The payer announced in September 2021, when the coronavirus delta variant began to spike, that it would delay its return-to-office plans until at least Jan. 14. The Jan. 5 announcement is now the third time Humana has pushed back its return to in-person work.

The move is an effort both to keep employees healthy and ensure supplies like personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests are reserved for employees who cannot work remotely, the spokesperson said.

Humana is also requiring those who work outside of their homes and with clients to submit full vaccination status — including a booster shot — effective Jan. 17. Employees must also wear masks at work and take weekly COVID-19 tests.