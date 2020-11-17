Humana CEO to chair AHIP board

The board of directors of America's Health Insurance Plans named Bruce Broussard, president and CEO of Humana, as its new chair for 2021.

Mr. Broussard has led Humana since 2011. Of his appointment, announced Nov. 16, Mr. Broussard said, "It has never been more urgent to innovate and lead, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in making a positive difference in shaping the future of healthcare."

In addition to Mr. Broussard's appointment, AHIP's directors appointed eight new members to the board:

Gregory Deavens, president and CEO-elect of Independence Blue Cross

Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Gateway Health

Diane Holder, president and CEO of UPMC Health Plan

Sachin Jain, MD, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan

Virgil Miller, president of Aflac Group and COO of Aflac U.S.

Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource

Jared Short, COO and CEO-elect of Cambia Health Solutions

Paul Tufano, chair and CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies

