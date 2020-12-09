Humana CEO among Fortune's top business leaders of 2020

Bruce Broussard, the CEO of Humana, was named among Fortune's top business people of the year.

Mr. Broussard was listed No. 19 on the list. Fortune curated its rankings based on how leaders performed on 10 metrics, ranging from return on capital to total investor return.

Mr. Broussard has been CEO of Humana since 2011. Before joining Humana, he was CEO of McKesson Specialty/US Oncology.

