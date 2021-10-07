Humana brings Medicare Advantage plan to 37 North Carolina counties

Humana is launching a new Medicare Advantage PPO plan in 37 rural counties across North Carolina.

The new plan, which is primarily being offered on the eastern side of the state, will be available Oct. 15, with coverage beginning Jan. 1, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

"In previous years, people eligible for Medicare living in our rural communities have had limited health plan options," said Kathleen Schwarzwalder, Humana North Carolina Medicare vice president. "We're thrilled to bring these North Carolinians this affordable and robust Medicare Advantage plan option. Our plan focuses on whole person health care, including dental, hearing and vision, includes access to all major hospital systems, and makes getting care easier during the pandemic with virtual medical visits."