Humana adds Kroger, Costco, Publix, HEB to pharmacy network

Humana is adding four retailers to its standalone Medicare Part D pharmacy network for 2021.

Effective Jan. 1, Kroger Health and its pharmacy subsidiaries, as well as Costco, Publix and HEB, will be in-network for Humana's Medicare prescription drug members. The expanded network adds 9,500 pharmacy locations to members' networks.

Members already have in-network access to more than 5,200 pharmacies at Walmart and Sam's Club.

