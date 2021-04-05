How many Medicare Advantage lives 15 payers added in 2021
For-profit payers saw the largest gains in new lives covered by Medicare Advantage plans in 2021, according to a report from The Chartis Group.
For the report, analysts with the healthcare advisory firm drew from 2018-20 CMS data on Medicare Advantage enrollment, plan and pricing.
Here is how much 15 for-profit, nonprofit and Blue plans grew the number of Medicare Advantage lives they cover in 2021:
For-profit payers
1. UnitedHealth Group: 827,000
2. Centene: 774,000
3. Humana: 369,000
4. Anthem: 211,000
5. CVS Health/Aetna: 210,000
Nonprofit payers
6. Kaiser Foundation: 59,000
7. Spectrum: 29,000
8. CommunityCare: 27,000
9. Healthfirst: 23,000
10. UCare: 12,000
Blue plans
11. BCBS of Louisiana: 22,000
12. BCBS of Michigan: 18,000
13. BCBS of Minnesota: 16,000
14. BCBS of Florida (Guidewell): 15,000
15. Cambia: 11,000
Read the full report here.
More articles on payers:
What Humana, Cigna & more learned from yearlong prior authorization pilot
Cleveland Clinic, Anthem launch concierge heart surgery program for Eli Lilly employees
Avoid these 8 types of health insurance, 30 patient organizations say
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.