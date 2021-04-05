How many Medicare Advantage lives 15 payers added in 2021

For-profit payers saw the largest gains in new lives covered by Medicare Advantage plans in 2021, according to a report from The Chartis Group.

For the report, analysts with the healthcare advisory firm drew from 2018-20 CMS data on Medicare Advantage enrollment, plan and pricing.

Here is how much 15 for-profit, nonprofit and Blue plans grew the number of Medicare Advantage lives they cover in 2021:

For-profit payers

1. UnitedHealth Group: 827,000

2. Centene: 774,000

3. Humana: 369,000

4. Anthem: 211,000

5. CVS Health/Aetna: 210,000

Nonprofit payers

6. Kaiser Foundation: 59,000

7. Spectrum: 29,000

8. CommunityCare: 27,000

9. Healthfirst: 23,000

10. UCare: 12,000



Blue plans

11. BCBS of Louisiana: 22,000

12. BCBS of Michigan: 18,000

13. BCBS of Minnesota: 16,000

14. BCBS of Florida (Guidewell): 15,000

15. Cambia: 11,000

Read the full report here.

