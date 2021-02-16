How Aetna, Anthem, Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealth performed in Q4

Many of the nation's largest commercial insurers saw their profits fall in the fourth quarter of 2020 as expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic increased.

Here is how Aetna, Anthem, Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealth Group fared:



1. Fourth-quarter revenues for Aetna parent CVS Health totaled $619.6 billion, up from $66.9 billion in the same period of 2019. CVS ended the fourth quarter with a $973 million profit, down 44.2 percent from $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

2. Anthem posted revenues of $31.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 16.1 percent from $27.4 billion in the same period a year prior. Anthem ended the fourth quarter with a $551 million profit, down 41 percent from the $934 million it reported in the last quarter of 2019.

3. Cigna posted fourth-quarter revenues of $41.7 billion, up from $38.2 billion in the same quarter of 2019. Cigna ended the quarter with a $4.1 billion profit, up from $977 million reported in the last quarter of 2019.

4. Humana recorded $19.1 billion in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 17 percent year over year. Humana ended the quarter with a $274 million net loss, compared to a $512 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2019.

5. UnitedHealth Group still saw its revenue grow to $65.5 billion in the last quarter of 2020, up 7.5 percent from $60.9 billion in the same period the previous year, beating analysts' projections. UnitedHealth posted a profit of $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, down about 38 percent from $3.5 billion in the same period of 2019.

