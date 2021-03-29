Holdout states reconsider Medicaid expansion after increased funding

A COVID-19 relief bill recently signed by President Joe Biden increased federal funding for states to expand their Medicaid programs. The funding has potentially changed the debate in states like Wyoming that have held out from expanding the health insurance program, according to NBC News.

Three things to know:



1. The COVID-19 relief bill increased federal funding over two years for states that choose to expand their Medicaid programs for the first time. In a state like Wyoming, the federal boost could mean $120 million in funding over a two-year period.



2. The uptick in federal funds influenced House lawmakers in Wyoming to pass a Medicaid expansion bill March 24, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The bill, which would need to pass the state's Senate and get a signature from its governor, had bipartisan support from Republicans who have long opposed the policy, along with Democrats who support it.



3. In Alabama, where Republican lawmakers have long opposed Medicaid expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey's office said she is "open to the discussion" on expansion given the increased funding, according to AL.com. Additionally, seven Republican House members in Texas have signed their names on a bill that would expand Medicaid in the state, according to NBC News.



Read more here.

