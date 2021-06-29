Former CMMI director launches new healthcare venture

Russell Street Ventures, under the ownership of former CMS Innovation Center Director Brad Smith, is launching Main Street Health, a value-based healthcare provider focused on rural America.

Announced June 29, Main Street Health's first initiative is to work with rural care providers, clinics and pharmacies to provide services to seniors under its Extra Access program. The program's will be offered in 30 Tennessee locations and reach 59,000 Medicare recipients.

Through health navigators, Main Street Health aims to pair seniors with local care providers and pharmacies that provide 24/7 prescription refills.

The venture is helmed by President Bennett Graham, formerly senior vice president of operations at Aspire Health. He will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Sarah Chouinard, MD, who earned the title of "Rural Practitioner of the Year" by the West Virginia Rural Health Association.

Mr. Smith will serve on Main Street Health's board.