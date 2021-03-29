Florida insurer CEO on healthcare predictions post-pandemic
Florida Blue CEO Patrick Geraghty is excited for upcoming coverage and care changes post-pandemic, he told The Associated Press in an interview published March 28.
Mr. Geraghty said that even as the pandemic fades, the healthcare changes made will have a lasting effect.
Four things to know:
- Mr. Geraghty said telemedicine will not be as frequent post-pandemic but will remain a standard part of care moving forward.
- Teletherapy has been very popular during the pandemic. He said that once a relationship is established in person, much therapy can continue remotely.
- The biggest two trends Mr. Geraghty sees moving forward are the blurring of lines between insurers and care delivery systems, followed by at-home care.
- Technology can increasingly support at-home care, the Florida Blue CEO said. It is also more convenient and cost-effective.
