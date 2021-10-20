Feds: UnitedHealth received most of questionable Medicare payments

A September HHS Office of Inspector General report found 20 insurers received about half of a $9.2 billion pool of suspicious Medicare payments over a year, but a new statement ties the largest portion of those funds going to UnitedHealth Group.

While the initial reports kept payers anonymous, an Oct. 19 report from the Star Tribune claimed the office named UnitedHealth Group as receiving 40 percent, or $3.7 billion, of the questionable payment pot in 2017.

At the time, UnitedHealth Group covered 22 percent of beneficiaries.

UnitedHealth told the Star Tribune that the report was "based on old data and is inaccurate and misleading — a disservice to seniors and an attack on the [federal government's] payment system."

The initial report recommended that companies found to be receiving questionable payments be investigated but did not declare whether or not they were engaging in fraud.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.