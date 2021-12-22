Feds approve plan to overhaul Arkansas Medicaid expansion

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson received federal approval to begin its Medicaid expansion redesign, dubbed ARHOME.

The plan aims to cover 300,000 residents who make 138 percent below the federal poverty line, according to Talk Business & Politics. Arkansas' current program, Arkansas Works, expires at the end of 2021, and the new plan aims to cut down on state spending.

With the new five-year approval, the state will also use ARHOME to increase its emphasis on health outcomes and payer accountability, according to a Dec. 21 news release from the governor.

However, the approval did not allow the state to charge residents making above 100 percent of the federal poverty level a share of premiums for their coverage. The program will begin with a $13 monthly premium, similar to the current program.