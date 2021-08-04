CVS Health revenue hits $72.6B in Q2

Listen CVS Health reported its second-quarter earnings Aug. 4. Three things to know: CVS Health, which owns Aetna, saw its revenues grow to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion during the same time period in 2020, according to Yahoo Finance.



The company posted a second-quarter profit of $2.8 billion, a 6.7 percent decrease from $3 billion in 2020. CVS attributed the loss to a surge in care after significant care deferments in 2020 from COVID-19.



The company also announced it would raise its hourly pay from $11 to $15 beginning in July 2022 and will drop certain education requirements for job candidates, CNBC reported Aug. 4.





