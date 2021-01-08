CMS issues guidance for state Medicaid SDOH programs

CMS issued a new guidance for state officials looking to roll out social determinants of health strategies for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program members.

The guidance, released Jan. 7, focuses on how state Medicaid directors can use flexibilities under federal law to design programs that decrease healthcare spending and improve outcomes through addressing social, environmental and economic factors.

CMS' guidance focuses on housing projects, nonmedical transportation, meal delivery, education and employment support, among others.

View the full guidance here.

